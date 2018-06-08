Although Prosise is enjoying a healthy offseason, head coach Pete Carroll indicated Thursday that the running back is not a guarantee to make the team this summer, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports. "C.J. has really jumped out, too," Carroll said unprompted. "He's looked good now. He knows he's battling (for a roster spot).''

Prosise reportedly has been active on the field during all OTA sessions open to the media this spring, which seems to confirm that the 2016 third-rounder is truly recovered from the nagging ankle injury that limited him to just five games last year. In total, Prosise has missed 21 out of 32 games through two professional seasons, as before 2017's ankle dilemma the Notre Dame product missed 10 games his rookie year with shoulder and wrist issues. This frustrating lack of durability has significantly disrupted Prosise's ability to take control of the Seahawks backfield and he now finds himself approaching the 2018 campaign as nothing more than the No. 3 or 4 option behind Rashaad Penny, Chris Carson and possibly Mike Davis. Prosise, a converted wideout who switched to RB during his last year in college, likely needs to impress as a passing-down option in order to stick around in Seattle.