Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Prosise (hip) will play in Saturday's game against the Chargers, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Prosise returned to practice Wednesday with some limitations and was cleared for full-team drills Thursday. The progress puts him on track for Saturday, though his extensive history of injury setbacks means it won't be a sure thing until he actually takes a snaps. Prosise and J.D. McKissic are competing for a pass-catching role, with the loser in danger of missing out on the 53-man roster.