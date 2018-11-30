Prosise (abdomen), who has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers, doesn't have a clear timetable for a return and could be a candidate for injured reserve, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Prosise will be sidelined for a third straight game this weekend, though the previous two absences were the result of healthy inactives. Coach Pete Carroll labeled the latest injury setback to befall Prosise as "an abdomen/groin/hip-flexor thingy," a rather nebulous description that doesn't portend a quick recovery. Considering Prosise has historically been a slow healer since entering the league in 2016 and held a minimal role when available this season, shifting him to IR would be a good way for the organization to keep him in the fold without having to release him outright. There's seemingly little upside for the Seahawks to stash a banged-up Prosise on the roster for an extended period as a fifth running back, especially now that another pass-catching specialist in J.D. McKissic (foot) has returned from IR.