Coach Pete Carroll said Prosise (abdomen) is making good progress in his recovery from December surgery and should have a chance to fill Mike Davis' old role, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Davis was a big part of the Seattle rushing attack during the first half of the 2018 campaign, later settling in as a passing-down specialist after Rashaad Penny secured the No. 2 runner role. Playing in a run-heavy offense, Davis finished the season with career-high marks across the board, taking 112 carries for 514 yards (4.6 average) and four touchdowns while adding 34 catches for 214 yards and another score. It would be heavily optimistic to expect a similar campaign from Prosise, who has played just 16 games in three seasons thanks to a constant onslaught of injuries. He actually played more snaps on special teams (34) than offense (30) in 2018, and the Seahawks still have J.D. McKissic to compete for snaps on passing downs.