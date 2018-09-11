Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Could see usage in passing game
Prosise could see an increased role in Seattle's passing game, Andy reports.
Prosise has an opportunity for targets with Doug Baldwin (knee) sidelined for multiple weeks. After not seeing a single carry or target during Week 1's 27-24 loss to the Broncos, an increased role in the passing game could boost Prosise's currently negligible fantasy value. Prosise has proven himself a competent pass catcher in the past, having hauled in 23-of-30 passes for 12.8 yards per catch in his career.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...
-
Week 2 Trade Values
James Conner's huge Week 1 has turned him into one of Fantasy's most sought-after (and most...
-
Week 2 Streamers
Heath Cummings finds Week 2 tight ends for owners who lost their's in Week 1 and offers streaming...
-
Proven Fantasy Football rankings, Week 2
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Playing Waiver Wire for Week 2
Jamey Eisenberg gives you injury replacement options for Week 2 with an in-depth look at the...
-
Six big questions for Week 2 answered
Starting with Week 1 sensation James Conner, our experts give their analysis on the big questions...