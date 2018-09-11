Prosise could see an increased role in Seattle's passing game, Andy reports.

Prosise has an opportunity for targets with Doug Baldwin (knee) sidelined for multiple weeks. After not seeing a single carry or target during Week 1's 27-24 loss to the Broncos, an increased role in the passing game could boost Prosise's currently negligible fantasy value. Prosise has proven himself a competent pass catcher in the past, having hauled in 23-of-30 passes for 12.8 yards per catch in his career.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • usatsi-10529695-greg-olsen-panthers-wc.jpg

    Week 2 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...

  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Denver Broncos

    Week 2 Trade Values

    James Conner's huge Week 1 has turned him into one of Fantasy's most sought-after (and most...

  • case-keenum.jpg

    Week 2 Streamers

    Heath Cummings finds Week 2 tight ends for owners who lost their's in Week 1 and offers streaming...