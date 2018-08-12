Coach Pete Carroll considers Prosise "day-to-day" with his hip injury, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Prosise was held out of Thursday's preseason opener against the Colts due to a hip flexor that plagued him in practice last week. The injury is yet another in a line of issues that have hindered him during two pro campaigns, as he's been able to suit up only 11 times to date. The fact he remains on his rookie deal indicates a roster spot is all but assured, but Prosise may have a difficult time wresting reps from 2018 first-round pick Rashaad Penny and second-year back Chris Carson.

