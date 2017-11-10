Coach Pete Carroll reported that Prosise suffered a sprained ankle in Thursday's win over the Cardinals, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Prosise rolled his ankle in the third quarter and was ruled out for the remainder of the game shortly thereafter. Carroll added that the ankle sprain is not on the same ankle that had been bothering the running back over the past few weeks. He currently appears to be very much questionable for the team's upcoming Monday night contest against the Falcons.