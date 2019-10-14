Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Disappears after fumble
Prosise rushed three times for eight yards and caught one of three targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 32-28 win over the Browns. He also lost a fumble.
Prosise wasn't scripted for a large role despite Rashaad Penny (hamstring) being inactive, but he was called upon for a two-point conversion attempt that he failed to convert. He also fumbled late in the third quarter and didn't receive a touch for the rest of the game, although that could be attributed to the Seahawks sticking with Chris Carson in a tight game. Prosise will continue to be a change-of-pace back going forward.
