Prosise (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Colts, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Prosise was never expected to play and could miss time beyond Sunday. His absence leaves Seattle without a proven pass-catching threat in the backfield, though coach Pete Carroll mentioned J.D. McKissic as one option to take on Prosise's usual role. The team might also consider using Chris Carson and/or Eddie Lacy on some passing downs.