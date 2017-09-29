Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Doubtful to face Colts
Prosise (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Colts, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Prosise was never expected to play and could miss time beyond Sunday. His absence leaves Seattle without a proven pass-catching threat in the backfield, though coach Pete Carroll mentioned J.D. McKissic as one option to take on Prosise's usual role. The team might also consider using Chris Carson and/or Eddie Lacy on some passing downs.
More News
-
Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Likely out at least one game•
-
Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Has ankle examined•
-
Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Tough day vs. 49ers•
-
Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Goes without a target•
-
Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Ready for Week 1•
-
Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Plays limited snaps in preseason finale•
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Rankings: Brady No. 1 again
With Thursday Night Football looming, it's time to make those tough lineup calls. Here's what...
-
Week 4 Cheat Sheet lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 4? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
TNF breakdown: Jones the one to own
The Packers unsurprisingly dominated the Bears on Thursday Night Football, but they paid the...
-
Week 4 Things To Know
Heath Cummings is sticking with the Dolphins but he's worried about the Redskins on Monday...