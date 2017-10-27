Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Doubtful to face Texans
Prosise (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Texans, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll hinted at this status Friday morning, saying he didn't expect Prosise to play. The second-year running back logged just one snap in Sunday's 24-7 win over the Giants after missing the previous two games. J.D. McKissic will continue to fill in for Prosise on passing downs.
