Prosise (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Texans, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll hinted at this status Friday morning, saying he didn't expect Prosise to play. The second-year running back logged just one snap in Sunday's 24-7 win over the Giants after missing the previous two games. J.D. McKissic will continue to fill in for Prosise on passing downs.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 8 RB rankings

    Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...

  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 8 QB rankings

    Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and... Dak Prescott? Yep, that's what the top of our QB rankings look...

  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 8 TE rankings

    Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...