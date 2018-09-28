Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Doubtful to return Sunday
Prosise (abdomen) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Caridnals, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Prosise will miss his second consecutive game of the regular season due to an abdomen injury. Chris Carson (hip) and Rashaad Penny stand to once again share backfield touches, and Prosise faces an uphill battle to get healthy and carve out a third down role in Seattle's offense.
