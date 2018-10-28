Prosise is active for Sunday's game versus the Lions, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Prosise has just three games of work, logging zero rushes and three catches for 22 yards. It's a crowded backfield with Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny and Mike Davis all getting in the mix, so Prosise shouldn't be counted on to be more than a change-of-pace back.

