Prosise rushed five times for 32 yards and a touchdown and brought in his only target for 15 yards in the Seahawks' 23-15 preseason win over the Chargers on Saturday.

Prosise paced the Seahawks in both rushing attempts and yardage while also logging the only touchdown on the ground for the team's running backs. The oft-injured fourth-year pro has only played in 16 games over his first three seasons, and he remains in a seemingly close battle with J.D. McKissic for the No. 3 running back role going into next Thursday's preseason finale versus the Raiders.