Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Exits with arm injury
Prosise won't return to Sunday's game against the Cardinals due to an arm injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
This injury is especially notable since Chris Carson (hip) was also forced out of the game, leaving Travis Homer as the lone healthy halfback.
