Prosise is expected to see an uptick in snaps Sunday against the Saints with Rashaad Penny (hamstring) not expected to be available for the contest, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Seattle officially lists Penny as questionable and doesn't believe his hamstring injury is a significant one, but at this stage, the team appears set to err on the side of caution and withhold the second-year back from action this weekend. That leaves Prosise in line as the top change-of-pace option behind starter Chris Carson, whose job security may have loosened after he lost fumbles in both of the Seahawks' first two games. Carson should still be on track to earn the majority of the ball-carrying opportunities Sunday, with Prosise likely to provide his most significant impact as a receiver out of the backfield.