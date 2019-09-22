Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Expanded role awaits
Prosise is expected to see an uptick in snaps Sunday against the Saints with Rashaad Penny (hamstring) not expected to be available for the contest, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Seattle officially lists Penny as questionable and doesn't believe his hamstring injury is a significant one, but at this stage, the team appears set to err on the side of caution and withhold the second-year back from action this weekend. That leaves Prosise in line as the top change-of-pace option behind starter Chris Carson, whose job security may have loosened after he lost fumbles in both of the Seahawks' first two games. Carson should still be on track to earn the majority of the ball-carrying opportunities Sunday, with Prosise likely to provide his most significant impact as a receiver out of the backfield.
More News
-
Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Three catches Sunday•
-
Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: No. 3 running back with upside•
-
Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Gains 42 yards Thursday•
-
Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Encouraging performance in win•
-
Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Won't play Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 3 Injuries: Mack, Hilton questions
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Marquee matchup
You want as much exposure to this week's Ravens-Chiefs game as possible, and that's where Jamey...