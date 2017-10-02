Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said he would be shocked if Prosise (ankle) doesn't return for Week 5 against the Rams, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Carroll also mentioned that Prosise looked good while working out on the field prior to Sunday's 46-18 win over the Colts. The former Notre Dame wideout has mostly operated as a passing-down back to this point in this career, but he could still be one part of the plan to replace Chris Carson, who's in danger of missing the rest of the season after injuring his leg during Sunday's game. Prosise could help shoulder the early-down workload, though his poor track record in terms of durability should ensure that Eddie Lacy and Thomas Rawls get the first crack at it.