Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Expected back Week 5
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said he would be shocked if Prosise (ankle) doesn't return for Week 5 against the Rams, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Carroll also mentioned that Prosise looked good while working out on the field prior to Sunday's 46-18 win over the Colts. The former Notre Dame wideout has mostly operated as a passing-down back to this point in this career, but he could still be one part of the plan to replace Chris Carson, who's in danger of missing the rest of the season after injuring his leg during Sunday's game. Prosise could help shoulder the early-down workload, though his poor track record in terms of durability should ensure that Eddie Lacy and Thomas Rawls get the first crack at it.
More News
-
Watson top 10? Done Dolphins?
Deshaun Watson and Cam Newton were amazing in Week 4, find out if you should count on them...
-
Week 5 early waivers
Get ready for a busy week of waiver-wire transactions as big-time contributors from Week 4...
-
Watson continues to look like a star
Deshaun Watson built on his breakout performance in Week 3 with a historic showing Sunday....
-
Déjà vu: Carr, Mariota go down Sunday
With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both going down with injuries Sunday, Chris Towers takes...
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...