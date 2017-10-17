Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Expected to return this week
Coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday that he expects Prosise (ankle) to return this week, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
More specifically, Carroll said that the tailback "looks like he's ready to go," which was expected with the Seahawks coming off a bye week. Prosise has been absent since Week 4 and it appears as though he'll be active for Week 7 after an extended absence. J.D. McKissic has stepped in admirably catching balls out of the backfield in Prosise's absence, logging four catches for 63 and a touchdown on top of 38 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Whether or not McKissic has done enough to maintain a role with Prosise back, however, is yet to be determined.
