Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Faces uphill climb for reps in 2018
Prosise (ankle) was pushed further down the Seahawks' depth chart with the selection of Rashaad Penny in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft last week, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Of the four running backs plucked in the first three rounds in 2016, Prosise has found the least professional success due to a series of serious injuries. The most recent, a sprained ankle, limited Prosise to just two appearances beyond Week 2 last season while the aforementioned 2016 trio of Ezekiel Elliott, Derrick Henry and Kenyan Drake enters the upcoming campaign with starting gigs. Prosise likely won't be joining that group due to the presence of Penny and Chris Carson, who was the lead runner in 2017 before suffering a broken left leg and ligament damage in his left ankle Week 4. If Prosise ever displays a modicum of health, his stature (6-foot-1, 225 pounds) and pass-catching acumen technically would allow him to play all three downs. Having said that, his situation is far from ideal.
More News
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...