Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Full practice Monday
Prosise (ankle) put in a full walk-through Monday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Earlier Monday, head coach Pete Carroll relayed Prosise is "ready to play" for the first time since Week 7, or his first attempt to return from a high-ankle sprain suffered in Week 3. The backfield remains in flux as no one has been able to stake a claim to a majority role by midseason, and the potential absence of Eddie Lacy (groin) could leave just Thomas Rawls as competition for touches Thursday. In 10 career appearances, Prosise has averaged 3.8 carries and 2.3 receptions (on 3.0 targets) per game, so he seems more suited for a change-of-pace role, at least off the bat.
More News
-
Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: On course for return Thursday•
-
Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Inactive Sunday•
-
Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Practices at full speed Friday•
-
Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: May be game-time call Sunday•
-
Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Returns to limited practice•
-
Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: May return to practice•
-
Podcast: Week 9 reactions/worries
Recapping the major developments from Sunday as several stud players left their Fantasy owners...
-
Believe it? Matchup-proof Eagles
The Eagles made a mockery of the Broncos and all of us who doubted them. Should you forget...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Booker, Woods
Week 9's major surprises happened before kickoff, not after. The waiver wire won't be ripe...
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...