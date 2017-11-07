Prosise (ankle) put in a full walk-through Monday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Earlier Monday, head coach Pete Carroll relayed Prosise is "ready to play" for the first time since Week 7, or his first attempt to return from a high-ankle sprain suffered in Week 3. The backfield remains in flux as no one has been able to stake a claim to a majority role by midseason, and the potential absence of Eddie Lacy (groin) could leave just Thomas Rawls as competition for touches Thursday. In 10 career appearances, Prosise has averaged 3.8 carries and 2.3 receptions (on 3.0 targets) per game, so he seems more suited for a change-of-pace role, at least off the bat.