Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Gains 42 yards Thursday
Prosise rushed five times for 42 yards in Thursday's preseason finale against the Raiders.
Prosise was the Seahawks' leading rusher for the second consecutive preseason game. The fourth-year back is currently competing with J.D. McKissic for the third back/receiving back role. Prosise certainly has performed better over the past couple of weeks (McKissic had zero yards Thursday), but we will wait for the team's final decision come Saturday.
