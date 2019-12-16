Prosise rushed five times for 15 yards and caught his only target for a 10-yard reception in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Panthers.

With Rashaad Penny (knee) out for the season, both Prosise and rookie Travis Homer were in line for an increased workload. However, behind bell-cow Chris Carson, that doesn't mean much. Carson logged 25 touches Sunday, while Prosise and Homer combined for eight.