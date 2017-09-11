Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Goes without a target
Prosise had four carries for 11 yards and didn't draw any targets in Sunday's 17-9 loss to Green Bay.
Thomas Rawls' (ankle) absence didn't have any impact on Prosise, who appeared to get all of his playing time when the Seahawks either were running their hurry-up offense or stuck in an obvious passing situation. While his role should lead to some targets and catches in future weeks, Prosise doesn't seem to be getting serious consideration as an early-down rusher. A Week 2 home matchup against San Francisco seemingly favors the rushing attack (Chris Carson and/or Thomas Rawls) over the passing game (Prosise).
