Prosise was pushed further down the Seahawks' depth chart with the selection of Rashaad Penny in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Of the four running backs plucked in the first three rounds of the 2016 version of the draft, Prosise has found the least professional success due to a series of serious ailments. The most recent, a sprained ankle, contained him to just two appearances beyond Week 2 last season while the aforementioned 2016 trio of Ezekiel Elliott, Derrick Henry and Kenyan Drake enter the upcoming campaign with starting gigs. Prosise likely won't be joining them due to the presence of Penny and Chris Carson, who was the lead runner in 2017 before suffering a broken left leg and ligament damage in his left ankle Week 4. If Prosise ever displays a modicum of health, his stature (6-foot-1, 225 pounds) and pass-catching acumen technically would allow him to play all three downs. Having said that, his situation is far from ideal.