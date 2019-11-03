Prosise (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Prosise is a healthy scratch for the second straight game. Chris Carson will continue to spearhead the backfield while Rashaad Penny rotates in. It's interesting that the Seahawks are benching Prosise altogether while not affording rookie Travis Homer any touches, so this may be the beginning of the end in Seattle for Prosise, whose contract expires in March.

