Prosise (coach's decision) won't play in Sunday's game against Atlanta.

The 25-year-old has been used sparingly this season thus far, as he's racked up just 41 yards on 13 carries. This news is somewhat surprising, considering Prosise was thought to be the No. 3 running back behind Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny. In his stead, Travis Homer will be deployed as the team's third running back for the contest.

