Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Held out of practice
Prosise (ankle) was held out of Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
This comes as a bit of a surprise, considering head coach Pete Carroll said Monday he'd be shocked if Prosise doesn't return for Sunday's game in Los Angeles. However, the Seahawks are always conservative with Wednesday practice participation, often holding out players who aren't in any real danger of missing a game. Prosise's practice status Thursday and Friday should be more telling in regard to his Week 5 availability. He won't necessarily benefit from Chris Carson's absence, as Carroll said he expects Thomas Rawls and Eddie Lacy to handle the bulk of the rushing workload. Prosise still figures to get most of his playing time in obvious passing situations.
