Head coach Pete Carroll is hoping Prosise (groin) will be able to play in Friday's preseason game against the Chiefs, Tony Drovetto of the Seahawks' official site reports. "He's running right now, he's getting his work done today," Carroll said. "He just tightened up in pregame. I watched it happen right before my eyes. He was working, he was going hard, then you could see he kind of felt it. He hasn't quite gotten rid of it. He has had MRIs, there's no result in the MRI, so that's a really good sign. We've just got to get loosened up and ready to go. We'd love to see him play this weekend."

It sounds like Prosise has a fighting chance to play in Friday's exhibition, which makes sense after Monday's MRI revealed no damage outside the tightness he's experiencing in his groin. However, he'll likely need to log a full day of practice first.