Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Inactive due to groin injury
General manager John Schneider said Prosise is inactive Sunday against the Cowboys due to "a little bit of a groin" injury, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Included on the Seahawks' injury report Friday, Prosise practiced in full with what has deemed an abdominal injury. The groin is similarly in the midsection of the body, so perhaps the training staff honed in on the true nature of the injury the past two days. With Prosise out of the lineup, the backfield will be powered by Rashaad Penny and Chris Carson. Meanwhile, Mike Davis will be available for any reps that remain.
