Prosise is a coach's decision inactive for Sunday's game against Carolina.

Prosise has hardly played this year, rushing the ball one time for a three yard loss. He appears to be the fourth option at running back in Seattle behind Chris Carson, Mike Davis, and Rashaad Penny, and he could fall even further if J.D. McKissic (foot) is activated off IR. Prosise has no clear path to fantasy value this season outside of a rash of injuries to the Seahawks' running backs.

More News
Our Latest Stories