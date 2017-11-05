Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Inactive Sunday
Prosise (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against Washington.
Prosise seemed to be on the verge of a return to action Sunday, but he'll now look to do that in this coming Thursday's game against the Cardinals. Eddie Lacy, Thomas Rawls and J.D. McKissic with thus head the Seahawks' Week 9 backfield.
