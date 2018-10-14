Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Inactive Sunday
Prosise (coach's decision) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Prosise is a healthy scratch for a second consecutive week as the trio of Chris Carson, Mike Davis and Rashaad Penny split work out of the Seahawks' backfield. Prosise has yet to log a single carry in three appearances this season.
