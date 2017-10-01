Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Inactive Sunday night
Prosise (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts.
Prosise didn't practice all week and was listed as doubtful for Sunday's game. His absence leaves the Seahawks without a proven passing-down back, though head coach Pete Carroll said J.D. McKissic could help fill the role.
More News
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...
-
Week 4 Injury Updates
This is a busy week in NFL injuries, and we had one big inactive already come down Sunday morning....
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Week 4 DFS Rankings
Heath Cummings says Joe Mixon is going to run all over the Browns and Deshaun Watson will build...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Carr
Advanced computer model says bench Derek Carr and start Charles Clay this week.