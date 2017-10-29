Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Inactive Sunday
Prosise (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Texans.
With Prosise sidelined, J.D. McKissic figures to garner the bulk of the Seahawks' snaps in obvious passing situations in Week 8.
