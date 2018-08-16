Prosise (hip) appeared to handle most of the reps at Thursday's practice, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Absent from the Seahawks' first exhibition last Thursday and a handful of subsequent practices, Prosise returned to drills Wednesday in a limited fashion, ending the session with conditioning as the team scrimmaged. Stepping up to team drills is a great sign that his hip flexor is waning. Barring a setback, he appears in line for a healthy dose of snaps Saturday against the Chargers with Rashaad Penny out 3-4 weeks with a broken finger. Still, Prosise remains behind Chris Carson in the pecking order and is competing with J.D. McKissic for reps as a receiver.