Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Increases workload
Prosise (hip) appeared to handle most of the reps at Thursday's practice, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Absent from the Seahawks' first exhibition last Thursday and a handful of subsequent practices, Prosise returned to drills Wednesday in a limited fashion, ending the session with conditioning as the team scrimmaged. Stepping up to team drills is a great sign that his hip flexor is waning. Barring a setback, he appears in line for a healthy dose of snaps Saturday against the Chargers with Rashaad Penny out 3-4 weeks with a broken finger. Still, Prosise remains behind Chris Carson in the pecking order and is competing with J.D. McKissic for reps as a receiver.
