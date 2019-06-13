Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Injured again
Prosise hurt his hamstring during Thursday's practice, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Head coach Pete Carroll said Prosise felt his hamstring tighten, which is an especially unfortunate occurrence on the last day of minicamp. Moreover, it's especially troublesome that it happened to Prosise, given his long history of injuries. There's no guarantee the 25-year-old will be fully ready to go in time for training camp.
