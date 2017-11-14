Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Lands on injured reserve
The Seahawks placed Prosise (ankle) on injured reserve Tuesday, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Prosise has been active just twice since Week 3, including last Thursday in Arizona, where he turned 12 offensive snaps into three carries for three yards. He eventually left in the third quarter with a sprained ankle, which is serious enough to force an abbreviated campaign for the second time in as many seasons. As a corresponding move, the Seahawks signed Mike Davis from the practice squad, but Thomas Rawls, Eddie Lacy (groin) and J.D. McKissic will continue to handle the bulk of the work out of the backfield.
