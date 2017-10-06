Prosise (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Prosise had a good workout on the field prior to last week's win over the Colts, prompting coach Pete Carroll to say afterward that he'd be shocked if the running back didn't return for Week 5. It appears Carroll spoke a bit too soon, as the oft-injured running back missed practice the past two days and is now listed as doubtful on the final injury report. J.D McKissic should pick up most of the snaps out of the backfield in obvious passing situations Sunday, while Thomas Rawls and Eddie Lacy likely share early down work in some fashion.