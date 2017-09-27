Prosise (ankle) isn't expected to play Sunday against the Colts and is considered week-to-week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Prosise has displayed an impressive mix of pass-catching ability and explosiveness whenever he's been healthy, but he lost 10 games to various injuries as a rookie last season, and then dealt with a groin issue this preseason. His likely absence in Week 4 could free up more work for Chris Carson, who handled 11 of the 15 running-back carries (Prosise had the other four) in Sunday's 33-27 loss to the Titans. Carson has just four receptions this season and only caught 30 passes in 21 career games at Oklahoma State, but neither of the team's other two healthy backs, Thomas Rawls and Eddie Lacy, have shown much aptitude as pass catchers out of the backfield. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll did mention the untested J.D. McKissic as an option to replace Prosise, USA Today's Liz Mathews reports.