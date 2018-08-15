Prosise (hip) was only a partial participant in Wednesday's practice, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Prosise returned to practice in full pads after missing the past week, but he was then pushed off to the side for conditioning work while his teammates scrimmaged. Though his failure to participate in live 11-on-11 drills isn't a great sign, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll expects the third-year pro to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Chargers, per Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. Prosise is competing with J.D. McKissic for snaps on passing downs, but there may also be some rushing work up for grabs Saturday, especially if Mike Davis (toe) joins Rashaad Penny (finger) on the injured list.

