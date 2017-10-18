Prosise (ankle) was limited at Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday that he expects Prosise to play for the first time since Week 3. Carroll did make similarly optimistic comments heading into Week 5, but his prediction seems reasonably safe as the Seahawks come out of a bye to face the Giants. The extent of Prosise's role remains to be seen, as J.D. McKissic did a nice job filling in on passing downs the past two games, piling up 101 yards and two scores on 10 touches (including four catches).