Prosise (ankle) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

With the help of a Week 6 bye, Prosise is trending in the right direction to put a stop to a two-game absence, as expected by head coach Pete Carroll. Prosise will have two more chances to log an uninhibited session this week, but even if he doesn't, there's a good chance he'll be available for Sunday's road game against the Giants. In the end, though, he'll have to contend with Thomas Rawls, Eddie Lacy and J.D. McKissic for touches out of the backfield.