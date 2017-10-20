Prosise (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, despite logging full practices Thursday and Friday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Coming out of a bye week, Prosise suffered a minor setback and was limited at Wednesday's practice. He seems to be on track to play for the first time since Week 3, but his inclusion on the final injury report suggests it isn't quite a lock. J.D. McKissic has done a nice job filling in as the passing-down back, creating some questions about the extent of Prosise's role upon returning.