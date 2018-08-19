Prosise (hip) rushed three times for 12 yards and secured all six targets for 35 yards in the Seahawks' 24-14 preseason loss to the Chargers on Saturday.

The oft-injured back took advantage of extended playing time, unsurprisingly standing out with his work in the passing game. Prosise is battling J.D. McKissic and Mike Davis for the pass-catching/ No. 3 running back role in the Seahawks' backfield, and his general unreliability from a health standpoint potentially leaves him with more to prove than his pair of competitors. Prosise's production Saturday certainly is a step in the right direction, and he'll look to build on it during Seattle's third preseason tilt versus the Vikings next Friday.