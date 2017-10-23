Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: May be available Week 8
Head coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Prosise (ankle) may be able to play Sunday against the Texans, Lindsey Wisniewski of USA Today reports. "I think he's got a chance we'll see what happens," Carroll stated.
Prosise was cleared to return from a two-game absence Sunday but managed just one offensive snap in pass protection. At that point, he "knew he didn't have it [his ankle] under him," per Carroll. The Seahawks will again play the waiting game with the second-year running back, but Prosise may be best-served focusing on rehab until his ankle is stable. With Prosise's status up in the air, Thomas Rawls, Eddie Lacy and J.C. McKissic will continue to man the backfield.
