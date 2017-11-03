Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: May be game-time call Sunday
Prosise's (ankle) status for Sunday's game against the Redskins could be decided in the hours leading up to the 4:05 p.m. EDT kickoff, Lindsey Wisniewski of USA Today reports. "We'll see all the way to game time about C.J.," Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Friday.
Prosise was limited during the Seahawks' first two practices of the week and is expected to carry a questionable designation heading into the weekend. The running back has been dealing with a high-ankle sprain since Sept. 24, playing just two offensive snaps over the Seahawks' last four games while sitting out three contests entirely. Prosise's absences have opened the door for J.D. McKissic to earn more opportunities as a pass catcher out of the backfield.
More News
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Alshon
Advanced computer model that's closest-to-the-hole overall tells you who to sit and who to...
-
Elliott to play Week 9; Doubts beyond
Ezekiel Elliott will be allowed to play this Sunday, but this decision raises even more concerns...
-
What you missed: Benjamin needed
The thin Bills' receiving corps took another hit in a loss to the Jets. What else happened...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...