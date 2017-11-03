Prosise's (ankle) status for Sunday's game against the Redskins could be decided in the hours leading up to the 4:05 p.m. EDT kickoff, Lindsey Wisniewski of USA Today reports. "We'll see all the way to game time about C.J.," Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Friday.

Prosise was limited during the Seahawks' first two practices of the week and is expected to carry a questionable designation heading into the weekend. The running back has been dealing with a high-ankle sprain since Sept. 24, playing just two offensive snaps over the Seahawks' last four games while sitting out three contests entirely. Prosise's absences have opened the door for J.D. McKissic to earn more opportunities as a pass catcher out of the backfield.