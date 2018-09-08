Prosise may have a role in Sunday's game at Denver, Andy Patton of the Associated Press reports.

Prosise is somewhat buried on the depth chart behind Chris Carson, 2018 first-round pick Rashaad Penny and Mike Davis, making it difficult to envision a vast number of touches in any given game. However, offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer intimated Friday that he's willing to go with the "hot hand" late in games, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. While Prosise has a checkered injury history through two pro seasons, he's proved himself to be a competent pass catcher, hauling in 23 of 30 passes at a clip of 12.8 yards per catch.