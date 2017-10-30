Head coach Pete Carroll is hopeful Prosise (ankle) will return to practice this week, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Aside from a two-snap showing Week 7, Prosise hasn't been a regular part of the Seahawks offense since the third game of the season. Prior to Monday, the nature of his injury hadn't been revealed, but Carroll mentioned Prosise has been recovering from a "high" ankle sprain. Assuming Prosise dabbles with practice in the coming days, he'll be reaching the end of the road in his rehab at the same time the Seahawks seek a boost to their 21st-ranked ground game.