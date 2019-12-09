Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Minimal usage in return to lineup
Prosise rushed once for two yards in Sunday's 28-12 loss to the Rams.
Prosise returned to the lineup for the first time since Week 7, but he barely played despite Rashaad Penny leaving with a major knee injury on the team's first drive. It looks like Penny could miss some time, so Prosise could carve out an third-down role moving forward. However, Chris Carson will remain the bell cow, so Prosise lacks fantasy upside.
