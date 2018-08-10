Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Misses game with hip injury
Prosise missed Thursday's preseason loss to the Colts due to a hip injury, the Seattle Times reports. "Hip flexor just kind of acted up right at the middle/end of that last practice so we just kept him out of there," said head coach Pete Carroll.
While Carroll described the injury as minor, any ailment is a worry for Prosise who has played just 11 of 32 possible regular season games in his first two seasons.
