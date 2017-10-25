Prosise (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Prosise returned from an ankle injury for Sunday's 24-7 win over the Giants, but he left after playing just one snap when the injury flared up. His absence from Wednesday's practice suggests his availability will be similarly shaky ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans. J.D. McKissic replaced Prosise on passing downs the past three games.